2017 Talented Kids winner DJ Switch shared beautiful pictures on her verified Instagram page

She showed off her iPhone Pro Max and her natural face without any makeup which she took from a mirror

Many people admired how beautifully she is growing as they complimented her looks

2017 Talented Kids winner Erica Brabulu Armah-Tandoh known in showbiz as DJ Switch, has flaunted her facial features in a series of selfies she shared on her Instagram page.

The photos also show her showing off her iPhone Pro Max which had a turquoise phone case covering it.

Dj Switch dazzles in photos

DJ Switch rocked her curled natural hair in the carousel post she shared on her verified Instagram page.

The pictures were taken with the back camera facing the mirror as she smiled and made facial expressions.

DJ Switch rocks a suit

She looked stunning in her suit over a white top with a lower neckline. She wore a necklace with a little butterfly locket.

She wore a star-studded pair of earrings. Her face was bare and without makeup.

See the carousel post below.

People admire Dj Switch's beauty in photos

Many of her ardent followers admired how stunning she looked in the photos as they filled the comment section with compliments and love emojis.

Below are selected comments from people:

okyeamekwame said:

Awwwww how beautiful

amandajissih stated:

You beautiful

1_randolf stated:

No age limit on beauty too❤️

fitmom_sumi remarked:

It's the glow up for me

sanmimichael_rockers said:

Epitome of Beauty. Black is beautiful

joycelynengmann commented:

Argh Argh.... You are becoming more beautiful every day

seven_star_mike said:

What's up babe you haven't taken me up for a switch till now, what's in pipeline now??

pneu_thral remarked:

She dey bee o

DJ Switch does the Hamba Wena Amapiano dance challenge

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, DJ Switch, grabbed the attention of many Ghanaians online after she displayed her Amapiano dance moves in a video.

Participating in the viral Hamba Wena dance challenge, she accurately matched every step of the beat.

Her fervent followers hailed her impeccable dance moves, which she displayed.

Source: YEN.com.gh