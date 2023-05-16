Ghanaian bride Naana has set a new fashion trend for beautiful women walking down the aisle in May 2023

The style influencer wore a beaded tie & dye gown for her private wedding over the weekend

Many social media users have showered praises on the fashion designer for creating a unique style

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian bride Naana has left social media users stunned after rocking a tie & dye gown for her traditional wedding.

The beautiful young bride looked impeccable in the sleeveless corseted gown that clinched to her perfect curvy body.

Ghanaian bride Naana looks classy in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @kingkwekuanansephotography

Source: Instagram

The talented designer Dany Pal used a plain purple fabric to design the off-shoulder sleeveless part that matched the beads used to develop the tulle ensemble.

The official wedding photographer King Kweku Ananse shared the photos of the bride captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Naana looks elegant in this custom-made yellow tie & dye fitting gown. Yellow is for happiness, hope and spontaneity

It's the colour of the sun, smiley faces and sunflowers. Yellow is a colour that's happy and youthful and grabs your attention with hope and positivity.

Some social media users have commented on Ghanaian bride Naana's stunning look

Some followers of the fashion designer have praised her for designing a unique outfit for the gorgeous bride.

polkadot_bl stated:

So beautiful and unique

kuks_kyeremateng_ stated:

Too clean!

Mansa Yaba stated:

It’s different

esther_godwyll stated:

Beautiful ❤️

danypal_gh stated:

Me likeeeey

phuus_wig_stall stated:

Slayed

mztee_eventz stated:

Beautiful

Watch the video below:

Ghanaian Bride Suffers A Huge Wardrobe Malfunction As Designer Fails To Tighten Her Corseted Kente Dress

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about a young man who gave a brief but moving speech in which he disclosed that he wanted his bride to be everything to him because he had no mother or father.

Many viewers of the couple's videos were more interested in how the bride's gown was constructed.

The man's bride was moved to tears when she learned the extent of her husband's love for her and the pedestal he placed her on.

Ghanaian Bride Looks Ethereal In Elegant Short Corseted Kente Dress For Lavish Wedding

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Aba Yaa Acquah, a wealthy Ghanaian bride who established a new trend with her distinctive kente style.

The stunning bride created a dress by fusing the corset trend with the traditional wrap design.

A talented male designer from Ghana named Kenneth Tetteh created the masterpiece.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh