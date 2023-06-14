The TikTok user Maakai thrilled hearts with her fun dance moves and impressive fashion choices

She performed to the song What It Is (Block Boy) by Doechii featuring Kodak Black in a video that has been watched many times

Online users who headed to the comments section of her post said they either inspired or loved her dance moves and look

She is a whole vibe! When TikTok user Maakai faced her camera and audience, the plus-size lady danced her heart out with a smile beaming on her face.

Her footage showed her nailing a series of routines as she choreographed the song What It Is (Block Boy) by Doechii featuring Kodak Black.

Plus-size lady nails her moves as she performs to "What It Is" in video. Photo credit: maakai.

Source: TikTok

Maakai inspires viewers

Thousands of people have watched the mesmerising video, and many hailed her as an inspiration because of her confidence.

The video shows Maakai wearing a black crop top over jeans and coordinating Crocs as she effortlessly grooved to the song.

Maakai shared the clip with over 30,000 followers, and over 20,000 watched it. What began as only entertainment has inspired many online users.

After watching her amazing performance, many admired her beauty and moves in the post's comments section.

Watch the video below:

How peeps complimented Maakai

Sahimim posted:

Lovely. You inspire me.

Kadi girl said:

Wow, well done.

QUEENRICH commented:

I want these ur jeans.

Cilla Baby posted:

I love your moves, and I love how you can control yourself. Much love, babe.

A.️❤️ said:

Your fashion sense ‍.

Swt_Ed reacted:

But see you strong and ready for the next heartbreak.

Maakaii · Creator commented:

We go again on Monday .

Sonia asked:

Please, where did you get your mirror?

User851968038134 mentioned:

Please, the pants. I want one.

User5435305252591 commented:

The moves.

Amachris2 said:

Dining with you at the same table .

Salma posted:

Good steps .

Mamalet asked:

Your pants are size 18. How much

Maakaii · Creator said:

GHc160.

Aewura Djoah posted:

K3mooon.

Shantel Essah commented:

Tick is bae so confident in your body will definitely collect you from your bestie la .

Usermamaz mentioned:

You can't kill yourself with a flat tummy.

