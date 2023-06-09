Ghanaian media personality Gifty Anti looked ethereal in a beautiful floor-length outfit for her daughter's graduation

The 53-year-old TV host looked splendid in a stylish turban and accessories to complete her look

Gifty Anti's daughter attends Association International School, one of the top schools in Ghana, with tuition fees ranging between $6,300 to over $10,000 annually, according to information on their website

Award-winning Ghanaian media personality Oheneyere Gifty Anti looked gorgeous in a white dress as her daughter graduated from kindergarten to Grade One.

Gifty Anti's daughter, Nyame Animonyam Sintim-Misa, looked gorgeous in her school uniform while rocking a beautiful bun hairstyle.

Gifty Anti and Nyame Animuonyam slay in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @oheneyere_gifty_anti

Source: Instagram

The celebrity mother, who turned 53 on January 23, 2023, couldn't hide her excitement as she posed with her princess.

The television host wore mild makeup, short eyelashes and an elegant turban to cover her lustrous hair. Gifty Anti never step out without her beaded bracelets, giant fashion rings and earrings to symbolise royalty and class.

Watch the video below:

The published author shared the lovely photos on Instagram with the caption:

Yesterday was a memorable day for me. Very emotional day. HRH graduated from Kindergarten to Grade 1. And I also graduated as an Andragogy parent (6weeks training)

And we stood in front of the same gate where I dropped her off almost 4 years ago. Now she is moving on from there. She is becoming a senior

Wow!! Who says there is no God? Nyame ay3 bi oh!! When you see God, tell Him this woman here who He had mercy on (and continues to have mercy on) and gave her testimony almost 6 years ago, is forever grateful!!!

Thank you @associationint.school helping me raise and train a ‘young graduate’ !! Just a quick one….. Whatever you desire is, whatever you are genuinely desperately’ looking for …. NEVER GIVE UP ON GOD!!

View the photos below:

Some social media users have congratulated the outspoken 5-year-old for her educational feat.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below:

Gloria Sarfo stated:

To God be all the GLORY, great things He's doing Congratulations to you both #ROYALTY ❤️❤️

Afiatimapapabi commented:

❤️❤️❤️ congratulations Princess.

Rukaya_toppooh_ said:

Congratulations princess ❤️

jennyjello9 wrote:

Oooh wow, congratulations, our princess ❤️❤️. And Mama, congratulations too

Ardiyaas added:

Congratulations, HRH May God continue to guide n protect Ameen

Crispy Elorm stated:

May your God have mercy on me, too.

Source: YEN.com.gh