Ghana's compelling boy band La Même Gang, which was disbanded years ago, has reunited for a new album

The 11-track album marks a new chapter in the collective's journey as it seeks to thrill fans rooting for their new stint

The new album, which features collaborations with renowned artistes across the continent, is expected to kickstart the collective's resurgence

Ghanaian collective La Même Gang (now comprising Darkovibes, RJZ, $pacely, Kiddblack, and Nxwrth), which recently announced their return, has released their new album.

The album True Colours is set to kickstart the band's resurgence as it seeks to reaffirm its status as the frontrunners of Ghana's new wave of urban music.

The enviable squad, which debuted in 2017, had a stellar run with top hits like Godzilla, Stone Island and Yaa Baby before its disappointing disbandment.

La Même Gang speak on new album

In a new press statement, La Même Gang explained that their hiatus offered a breather to harness their individual identities, which will now influence their journey forward.

"True Colours is more than just a collection of songs; it's a testament to the growth and evolution of each La Meme Gang member."

According to the collective, the new 11-track True Colours album, which it described as a dynamic project, will build on the momentum forged by its precursor, Let Start a Riot.

The project features notable guest artistes, including King Promise and Nigeria's Oxlade.

Fans react to La Même Gang's new album

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to La Même Gang's new album, True Colours.

@kwesidayx said:

"Me then my boys did this 2017 🖤 and 2024 we getting my fav Gang backkkk!!!!! LaMemé in my vain"

@Ian_thom14 wrote:

"okay put the whole gang on live"

@SteveMAcquah remarked:

"Vim I dey go stream #TrueColorsAlbumOut"

Victony relishes working with Sarkodie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Victony opened up about the opportunity to collaborate with Sarkodie.

The 23-year-old Afrobeats star established that their new track, Jailer, had been in the pipeline for over two years.

