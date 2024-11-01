La Même Gang Returns, Drops 1st Album Featuring King Promise, Oxlade, Others Fans React
- Ghana's compelling boy band La Même Gang, which was disbanded years ago, has reunited for a new album
- The 11-track album marks a new chapter in the collective's journey as it seeks to thrill fans rooting for their new stint
- The new album, which features collaborations with renowned artistes across the continent, is expected to kickstart the collective's resurgence
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Ghanaian collective La Même Gang (now comprising Darkovibes, RJZ, $pacely, Kiddblack, and Nxwrth), which recently announced their return, has released their new album.
The album True Colours is set to kickstart the band's resurgence as it seeks to reaffirm its status as the frontrunners of Ghana's new wave of urban music.
The enviable squad, which debuted in 2017, had a stellar run with top hits like Godzilla, Stone Island and Yaa Baby before its disappointing disbandment.
La Même Gang speak on new album
In a new press statement, La Même Gang explained that their hiatus offered a breather to harness their individual identities, which will now influence their journey forward.
"True Colours is more than just a collection of songs; it's a testament to the growth and evolution of each La Meme Gang member."
According to the collective, the new 11-track True Colours album, which it described as a dynamic project, will build on the momentum forged by its precursor, Let Start a Riot.
The project features notable guest artistes, including King Promise and Nigeria's Oxlade.
Fans react to La Même Gang's new album
YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to La Même Gang's new album, True Colours.
@kwesidayx said:
"Me then my boys did this 2017 🖤 and 2024 we getting my fav Gang backkkk!!!!! LaMemé in my vain"
@Ian_thom14 wrote:
"okay put the whole gang on live"
@SteveMAcquah remarked:
"Vim I dey go stream #TrueColorsAlbumOut"
Victony relishes working with Sarkodie
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Victony opened up about the opportunity to collaborate with Sarkodie.
The 23-year-old Afrobeats star established that their new track, Jailer, had been in the pipeline for over two years.
Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peter Ansah (Entertainment Editor) Ansah Peter is an entertainment editor who joined YEN.com.gh in September 2023. He studied Development Planning at KNUST, graduating in 2018. His professional career in entertainment journalism dates eight years back as a showbiz and arts blogger for the now-defunct motionhypegh.net, continuing to Muse Media Networks, acting as the editorial manager for the network's flagship multimedia platforms. He has also managed several PR roles with top clients, including Morgan Heritage. In 2024, Peter completed Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation