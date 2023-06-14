Singer Wendy Shay has displayed her dance moves and curves in stunning outfits on her TikTok account

The award-winning Ghanaian entertainer proudly showcased her hourglass curves figure as she grooved to some of her hit songs

Fans and followers of the Habibi songstress lavished her with compliments as many gushed over her

Ghanaian songstress Wendy Shay, real name Wendy Asiamah Addo, has proven she's a force to reckon with in Ghana's entertainment scene with her popular songs.

Not only is she talented, the singer knows how to grab the attention of eyeballs with her beauty, form, and dance moves.

Wendy Shay flaunts legs and massive hips as she dances in videos. Photo credit: baddestwendyshay.

Source: TikTok

In one of her TikTok videos, the Heaven hit singer flaunts her legs by showing off her dance routines and confidence.

The singer proudly showcased her hourglass curves as she jammed to her song titled Habibi. She looked sensational as she danced in the clip.

Wendy Shay, 27, celebrated her curvy figure in form-fitting leggings in another clip that received more than 724,000 views.

Fans of the entertainment personality drooled over her dance videos, but YEN.com.gh compiled comments under the video where she danced to her song Habibi.

Watch the video below:

Fans are excited over the video of Wendy Shay

Many gushed over her

Pum posted:

She is the only one who can talk about body goals, and l will understand coz hers is real.

Wendy Shay thrills students at Legon SRC Pent Invasion

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that Wendy Shay took over the stage to delight their audiences at the 65th edition of the Legon SRC Pent Invasion at the University of Ghana.

She performed for fans and excited the crowd during the event.

Wendy Shay thrilled the audience with excellent performances and back-to-back smash songs.

Source: YEN.com.gh