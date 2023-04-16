Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay caused intense excitement during her performance at the 24th VGMA Xclusive Concert on Saturday, April 15

In a video, the Astalavista hit singer partially unfastened her red jumpsuit, exposing the most cleavage possible while performing

Her online admirers responded to the footage, which showed the crazy scene and cheers from the audience.

Famous Ghanaian songstress Wendy Shay thrilled fans during her sensational performance at the 24th VGMA Xclusive Concert on Saturday, April 15.

The Survivor hitmaker performed back-to-back hit songs at the Ho Sports Stadium to delight her audience, whipping up a frenzy.

When the singer took the stage, she enthralled the audience with her dynamic performance.

Wendy Shay removes her outfit as she performs 'Astalavista' at VGMA Xclusive Concert 2023. Photo credit: ghkwaku.

Wendy Shay partially removes her top

The concert, which saw performances from the likes of Medikal, saw Wendy Shay matching her male counterparts with her spirited songs.

At one point, the Rufftown Records signed musician partly removed her red jumpsuit, revealing maximum cleavage.

The audience cheered loudly as the singer pulled the act when she transitioned to perform her hit song, Astalavista.

Watch the clip below:

Reactions to Wendy Shay's performance

Tekxis commented:

The only female artist in GH. Not including gospel artists. The others are sleeping.

SammyLee said:

Oh yeah, Queen forever. Show dem.

Nanaba GH reacted:

Shake it, Wendy. You do all.

Ama Nana commented:

Eeish Ghana. Is this where we are now? Hm.

NanaQuaye said:

No dull day with Queen Shay. I must watch her. See body.

