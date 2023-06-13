Ghanaian actress and business owner Salma Mumin celebrated her figure by showing off her dance routines in an Instagram video

The CEO of Lure filmed herself donning a form-fitting jumpsuit as she grooved to the song Terminator by Ghanaian singer King Promise

Her footage gained thousands of views and several comments from netizens, with many gushing over her form

Ghanaian movie star and business owner Salma Mumin celebrated her curvy figure by sharing a video of herself dancing in a form-fitting outfit.

She posted the clip on Instagram, where she danced to Terminator, a song by award-winning Ghanaian singer King Promise.

Salma Mumin dances to "Terminator" in video. Photo credit: salmamumin.

Source: Instagram

Salma Mumin displays confidence

The captivating video shows her attractive figure in the costume as she dances to the upbeat rhythm.

Fans loved the energetic actress who flaunted her body and stylish choices. Many, especially her male fans, adored her figure.

At the time of release, the video had received thousands of views and hundreds of comments from online users.

Watch the video below:

Netizens gush over Salma Mumin

Her male fans adore her form

YamAmpaw gushed:

See perfect body. My favourite star. Be my lady.

SammyFelx posted:

The body is bodying. Kai.

Mavisfrimpong2 stated:

OMG sala. I will comment later ❤️.

Feliciaopokuafri2 said:

@giovani.caleb please come and teach her how we did cos eeeeiii .

Samiraabdulai02 said:

Eiiii sister Sala easy oooo.

Kamilanimako reacted:

Comments are laughing in Agrada's voice, boi3. Anyways, I love you

Akuaperry07 mentioned:

Nice outfit❤️.

Skilful schoolboy shows off dance moves

