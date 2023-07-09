Singer/actress Nana Frema Koranteng and her lover Fiifi have married in a gorgeous private traditional wedding

The duo tied the knot in the customary marriage attended by their families and loved ones on Saturday, July 8

The video of the ceremony, posted to Instagram by Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, raked in views and compliments

Ghanaian singer/actress Nana Frema Koranteng tied the knot with her sweetheart Fiifi in an elegant traditional wedding attended by their families and loved ones.

The couple sealed their love at the ceremony in Taifa in Accra on Saturday, July 8. Blogger Zionfelix attended the private wedding and posted a video highlighting some beautiful moments.

Singer Nana Frema marries. Photo credit: zionfelixdotcom.

Zionfelix delighted over Nana Frema's wedding

Sharing the footage on his socials, Zionfelix, who expressed excitement in the video for gracing the occasion, said:

''Singer/actress Nana Frema Koranteng Marries. Watch how the private marriage ceremony went down,'' he captioned the footage on Instagram.

More than 3,000 people have watched the clip many times. Some posted congratulation to celebrate the actress/singer.

Watch the video below:

Peeps reach out to wish Nana Frema well

While some gushed over Nana Frema, others wished her well in the comments section.

Actress Beverly_afaglo posted:

Congratulations @nanafrema_nfk .

Irishair_glam said:

Wow, congratulations to her.

Ladymerc reacted:

Awww, I'm happy for her.

Felicia.donkor.777 mentioned:

Congratulations, sis.

Stylemyhairgh posted:

Awww, congratulations to our beautiful bride @nanafrema_nfk. May your new home be blessed bountifully.

Titi_mandy commented:

Aww, my Frema @nanafrema_nfk am happy for you .

Ladyadastephens said:

Congrats, Nana.

Independent_essy posted:

Nana Frema is so pretty.

Naa.vero said:

Congratulations .

Cister_comfort stated:

Congratulations .

Adu_esther reacted:

So happy for her Congratulations, Nana.

Abenabeldy97 commented:

Congrats, sweetheart.

Groom breaks down in tears

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that the emotional moment a man bursts into tears of joy while watching his bride walk down the aisle has garnered some attention and feeling online.

The 16-second footage was posted to Twitter by @SargasMedia on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

The clip shows the groom waiting for the bride during their wedding to begin the ceremony to seal their love. He then experiences a meltdown.

Groom weeps while bride walks down the aisle

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that love sparks emotions in people, including adults, and a young groom could not contain his emotions during his gorgeous wedding with his sweetheart.

The man broke down in tears as the bride walked down the aisle to the alter in her dad's company.

The emotional moment the groom places his hand on his mouth and cannot hold back his tears has elicited reactions from social media users.

