Actress Fella Makafui slayed in a see-through dress to the plush birthday party of a friend named Emilia

The Ghanaian film star posed in several adorable visuals with the business owner at the lavish bash

The video in which Fella Makafui hit the dance floor to show off her moves to guests received compliments from fans

Ghanaian actress and serial entrepreneur Fella Makafui donned a see-through dress to grace the lavish birthday party of businesswoman Emilia.

The film star wore a pair of high heels and added simple earrings to her sartorial selection. She was spotted showing off her dance skills in a video seen by YEN.com.gh.

Fella Makafui rocks a see-through dress to a friend's plush birthday party. Photo credit: nkonkonsa.

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui and the chief executive officer (CEO) of Ems_events_gh posed for pictures at the plush birthday bash, where they were videoed on camera.

Fella Makafui shakes body

The moment the actress took to the dance floor to display her dance skills was also filmed. Aside from Fella Makafui, singer Bukom Banku attended the party.

Fans raved over the beauty of Fella Makafui and her wardrobe choice in the comments sections of the videos

Watch the video of Fella Makafui on the dance floor below:

Fans lavish compliments on Fella Makafui

Many praised her beauty and wardrobe selection.

True_kyn commented:

Beautiful girl amg .

Beyondsnr1 said:

Always looking beautiful. Ashe haters.

Dellasie posted:

I just love this girl. Melanin queen she is!

Habibi7737 stated:

Beautiful queen❤️❤️.

Shesall_june mentioned:

She’s naturally pretty❤️.

Helemens_city said:

She's pretty oo.

Esirhule posted:

Looking beautiful, and that dress is stunning.

Peacemor8 stated:

Her smile.

Akuaaniwa said:

Kpando Beyoncé

Arhmah_khesh_cute posted:

I just love her❤️❤️.

Yummy_sidechick said:

Fella never disappoints .

