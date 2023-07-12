Liverpool FC players were captured listening to Ghanaian music during one of their training sessions

In the video going viral, they were spotted jamming to Kelvyn Boy's Down Flat

However, many others stated that Gyakie's Forever was played as well as they talked about Ghanaian music going international

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A video of players of English football club, Liverpool, jamming to Ghana's Kelvyn Boy's Down Flat during a training session has emerged online.

Liverpool players jam to Kelvyn Boy's Down Flat at training. Image Credit: @kelvynboymusic_ and Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Liverpool players jam to Kelvyn Boy's Down Flat during training

In the video that is going round social media, Ghanaians have shown excitement that Ghanaian music is being celebrated overseas.

Liverpool FC players were captured stretching and exercising their limbs when Kelvyn Boy's Down Flat started playing through the speakers.

Many football fans hinted that it was the playlist of centre-back player for the club, Virgil van Dijk.

Football lovers stated that the talented Dutch professional footballer was a lover of Afrobeat songs hence he was the reason Ghanaian songs were being played during training.

Below is a video of Liverpool FC players jamming to Kelvyn Boy's Down Flat.

Ghanaians react to a video of Liverpool FC players listening to Ghanaian songs during trianing

Many people reacted to the video stating that it was a major win for Ghanaian music and Kelvyn Boy.

Others also stated that Ghanaian Songbird Gyakie's song, Forever was also played when the players were heading out onto the pitch to continue their training session.

See the thoughts of people under the video's comments:

@OkoriePrime said:

Big win for GH music

@kwame_iceberg1 stated:

Them play Gyakie ein song too … I guess ebe Virgil’s playlist. Cuz he really likes afrobeat

@KubestoneNana remarked:

It's VVD's playlists he's a great fan of Afrobeat

@Emma__Addo said:

They played Gyakie's song as well

@Kwesiwrum11 stated:

@Gyakie_ song was also played when they were going onto the training ground

Oskwamzz commented:

Proper team that knows proper music 3ny3 saaa nkrofu) nu

@atuimahnancy said:

This is amazing

@ShakurAb_ said:

Forever by Gyakie was played.

Danish player impresses Ghanaians with football juggling skills

In another sports related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Danish player Laura Juul Hansen displayed her football juggling skills live on TV3 New Day.

Many Ghanaians were impressed with her talent such that they applauded her and shared positive reviews.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh