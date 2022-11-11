Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has excited Ghanaians with the release of his eighth studio album, JAMZ

The ten-track star-studded project was made available on various music streaming platforms on November 11, 2022

Fans of the celebrated rapper and music lovers flooded social media to share their first impressions on the album

On Novemeber 11, 2022, two months after announcing the release of his eighth studio album, Sarkodie has dropped his much-anticipated album, JAMZ.

The ten-track project which boasts of powerful collaborations is the rapper's first project of the year and a follow-up to his No Pressure album. Sarkodie described the album, as a collections of one's favorite songs.

Sarkodie Features Top Ghanaian Stars On JAMZ

Sarkodie's album boasts of features from Cina Soul on the song Over Me, King Promise on Labadi and Black Sherif on Country Side.

The Nigerian Acts Featured On JAMZ

Sarkodie teamed up with Oxlade on the song She Bad, after working with the Ku Lo Sa hitmaker on his previous tracks Overload 2 and Non-Living Thing. Other Nigerian stars featured include rising star Ink Boy, Alcohol hitmaker Joeboy, Monalisa hitmaker Lojay, and BNXN formerly known as Buju.

Sarkodie Bags Jamaican Collaboration

Sarkodie teamed up with Jamaican superstar Kranium on the song Forever, which the Jamaican legend bless the song with melodious chorus in the local Ghanaian language, Twi.

Sarkodie goes solo on Confam, a certified club anthem.

Kelvyn Boy and Music Lovers React To Sarkodie JAMZ's Album

@kelvynboymusic_

King @sarkodie CONFAM be jam stewpiddd

@adesope_olajide

Somebody please tell @sarkodie that “one million cedis “ has me in chokehold right now

@damnnrichard

Sarkodie on heat

ishmael10k

I still don't get it when people find it hard to point out the best rapper

quabinahtemple

God Bless you Landlord #Betterdays my favorite ❤️

Sarkodie Gifts TikTok Star Oboy CJ An iPhone 13, Comedian Begs Shatta Wale, Okese 1 To Bring Theirs

Meanwhile, award-winning rapper, Sarkodie, has kept his promise to buy TikToker Oboy CJ a new phone. Oboy CJ recently released several videos pleading for a new phone and begging the public to assist him in getting the message to Sarkodie.

Shortly after the video surfaced online, Sarkodie directed his manager, Angel Town, to deliver a phone to Oboy CJ. The manager wasted no time in presenting Oboy CJ with an iPhone 13.

