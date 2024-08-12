KiDi shared details about the history behind his stage name and his new collaboration with Black Sherif

The singer disclosed that his label boss, Richie Mensah, coined his stage name for him after he signed him to his record label

KiDi also explained that his stage name is a reference to a musical instrument and not a child like people think

Ghanaian singer Dennis Nana Dwamena, popularly known as KiDi, opened up about his music career and the origin of his stage name.

KiDi shares details about his stage name

In an interview with actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown on her Onua showtime show, singer KiDi spoke about his Lomo Lomo song collaboration with Black Sherif and the beginning of his music career.

Nana Ama McBrown asked the singer about his stage name during the conversation. KiDi noted that he got the stage name from his label boss, Richie Mensah, after he was signed onto his Lynx Entertainment record label.

The singer explained that Richie Mensah chose his stage name as he felt it was short and simple.

He said:

"Richie Mensah gave me the KiDi stage name. We had a long discussion to figure out a stage name that made sense, was simple and easy for people to remember."

KiDi also added that his stage name does not mean 'child' like how it is referenced in the English pidgin language. He disclosed that his stage name references a drum that gives rhythm.

He said:

"We were doing research and thinking about the meanings of musical things and we landed on KiDi. KiDi is a drum. It is a drum that gives rhythm. When we have a cultural display, there is a drum that gives the whole thing a rhythm. It holds everything together. That is the KiDi drum. That is the real meaning of my stage name."

KiDi signed onto Richie Mensah's Lynx Entertainment after winning the 2015 edition of the MTN Hitmaker music talent show. He achieved mainstream success following the debut of his hit single "Say You Love Me" and has won multiple accolades, including the Artiste of The Year award at the 2022 VGMAs.

Below is the video of KiDi speaking about the origin of his stage name:

KiDi shares health update

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that KiDi addressed concerns about his health status in an interview following his hiatus from the music scene in 2023.

The singer also denied rumours that he suffered a stroke in 2023, which led him to take a break from music.

