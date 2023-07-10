Ghanaian musician Sarkodie's birthday has Twitter of fire as he tops the trends with his hashtags

Many shared super moments of the rapper doing his thing on stages across the world

One video that stood out was his latest feature on BBC, where he spoke about the trajectory of African influence on the global market

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie celebrated his birthday on July 10, 2023, with a well-deserved feature on international media BBC talking about the effects of Independence on African music.

The interview focused on his recent performance in London with the Compozer band for Ghana's Independence celebration.

Sarkodie asserted the importance of celebrating the day Ghanaians were finally free for those in the diaspora.

He added that due to the current growth of African sounds across the globe, Africans living abroad have cultivated a connection with their roots through music.

Speaking about his stellular performance in London, Sarkodie told BBC:

There's a time in history when Ghanaians were super proud of ourselves when we gained independence. And it brings that Ghanaian spirit. And it's only right that at least once a year, we always remind ourselves of what it is to be a Ghanaian.

Watch a snippet of the interview below:

Ghanaians wish Sarkodie on his birthday, flood Twitter with messages

Ghana Twitter is currently all about Sarkodie today. Videos and photos of the rapper have filled the space as many celebrate his special day.

@MaameAmaAdoma commented:

Happy Birthday, Sarkodie. I’ve cooked Jollof, come and eat

@Gyekie_ commented:

The realest to ever bless the mic. Landlord. @sarkodie HBD

@Larbi_SarkCess commented:

It’s the king of African rap game’s birthday. The Landlord #SarkDay #LandlordDay.

@SarkNativesGH commented:

Enjoy this rap performance from @sarkodie as he celebrates his birthday today Song: Brown Paper Bag

Sarkodie and wife vacay abroad, shares photos and videos of fun memories

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Sarkodie and Tracy Sarkcess enjoying each other in a beautiful vacation destination.

The celebrity couple took their fans along through videos and photos they shared on social media.

The footage showed sweet moments between the couple as they showed affection towards each other while exploring the world.

