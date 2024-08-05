Dancehall musician Shatta Wale disclosed that he would be dropping a new album; however, he did not announce any official dates

He released the official album cover for the album called SAFA and pictures of the official merch on his social media pages

Many fans applauded him and shared their excitement for the unreleased album, while others gushed over the beautiful merch designs

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale announced that he would be dropping another album soon as he released details on his social media pages.

Shatta Wale announced a new album

Taking to his social media pages, Shatta Wale shared the official album cover of his upcoming album called SAFA.

He noted that the album's tracklist will be released soon without giving his fans a hint of the release date.

The On God hitmaker also thanked his fans for being patient with him and waiting for the incredible masterpiece.

"#SAFA ALBUM COVER 🔥🔥🔥Track-List Coming Soon 🔥🔥Thank you for waiting 🔥🔥"

In another post, Shatta Wale posted pictures of the official merchandise for the SAFA album, which included caps and hoodies.

Explaining the designs on the merch, Shatta Wale, a fan of Jamaican musician Vybz Kartel, said that they symbolised his dedication to elevating Ghanaian music to new heights.

"Be ready for the debut of our new merchandise, symbolizing my dedication to elevating Ghanaian music to new heights. Designs by Narh Blakk Justin"

Below is the album cover for Shatta Wale's SAFA album.

Reactions to Shatta Wale's SAFA album

Below are comments from fans sharing their thoughts on Shatta Wale's album and the album cover:

@yawlegacyy_ said:

"Nuh drop am o. Make Asake drop first"

@0panaa_1 said:

"Asake Dey come drop o I beg relax small"

@nuumooshatta said:

"Lets gooo king. Shatta movement lets gather here"

@OneDonRichy said:

"We lighting up the world soon🔥🔥🔥"

Below are fans talking about the merch on X:

@StonelessGh said:

"You are always teaching others how to make money through music. Can’t stop rating you King 👑"

@ericboatenggh said:

"Any delivery to Germany @shattawalegh"

@ShattaBianca said:

"We Need a delivery to Germany for the fans here … #SAFA 💿"

Below are photos of Shatta Wale'smesh for SAFA.

Wode Maya stumbles on Shatta Wale's biggest fan in Barbados

YEN.com.gh reported that famous Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya went about globetrotting in Barbados when he heard Shatta Wale's music playing.

The YouTuber shared a video of the profound moment as Shatta Wale's 'On God' blasted on the streets. Fans thronged to the comment section to hail Shatta Wale's international strides as a Ghanaian artist.

