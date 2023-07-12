Gospel singers, Nacee and Piesie Esther, have announced their collaboration for a mega show in the London

The award-winning artistes shared the news with their fans and Ghanaians during an interview on Okay Fm

They sang each other's songs and showed love towards themselves, debunking rumours that their relationship had gone sour

Ghanaian gospel artiste Piesie Esther and Nacee, known privately as Nana Kwaku Osei, have announced their collaboration for a mega show in London. The gospel singers danced to each other's songs and excited their fans.

Nacee collaborates with Piesie Esther for a mega show in London

In an interview on Okay Fm on July 11, 2023, the talented singers announced their unexpected collaboration for their mega UK show.

After the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, where Piesie Esther won awards with her Waye Me Yie song, Nacee revealed that he had written a part of the song.

The news went viral, making some netizens assume that it had triggered a sour relationship between them. He went ahead to release his song, Aseda, making fans drool over his musical prowess despite his struggles and the hit songs he has produced over the years.

However, Nacee and Piesie Esther's chemistry and shared friendliness during the interview were evident in their interview. They sang each other's songs and cracked jokes, exciting their fans.

Details of the event, which were later shared on blogger Zionfelix's Instagram page, revealed that the duo would be performing on July 29, 2023, at Dominion Center, London.

The caption of the event read:

@piesieesther and @naceemusic clashes on Okay FM to confirm their mega show in London. Please call to purchase your ticket Please Set a reminder on your calendar ️ VENUE: Dominion Centre. DATE: Saturday 29th July 2023. TIME: Doors open at 5:30pm sharp, Post Code:N22 6DS

Watch the video of Piesie Esther and Nacee singing and dancing below

Some Ghanaians reacted to the news about Nacee and Piesie Esther's upcoming show

mercy.sharp commented:

But truth be told Zion, nacee's aseda song tells alot about the work he put in waye me yie....next Gospel artiste of the year

ghanachalie' commented:

How much is a ticket for 50 people?

rvchest_chumpionatta_ commented:

@naceemusic is a very great singer, listen to melodies

Nacee Weeps, Says Hard Times Inspired Hit Song, Aseda

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Nacee described the challenging times that motivated him to compose his popular song, Aseda.

Nacee said he didn't mean to write the song, but it occurred to him while he was praying.

The gospel artist recounted some of the difficulties he faced, which caused his spirit to flow out in gratitude to God.

