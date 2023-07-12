Danish attacker Laura Juul Hansen left many Ghanaians applauding her after she displayed her talent on TV3's Showbiz 360

Dressed in a fitted dress with a cut, she juggled a ball while wearing heel sandals

Many people applauded her in the comment section while others hinted that they could do it better than her

Professional footballer, Laura Juul Hansen left Media General presenter Giovani Caleb speechless as she juggled a ball in heels.

Danish footballer impresses

RSC Anderlecht Women attacker Laura Juul Hansen left many Ghanaians in awe when she displayed her talent on TV3's Showbiz 360.

In the video, the Danish footballer was captured juggling a football in her heel sandals.

She did it so easily while wearing a fitted long dress with a side cut on the left side.

The show host, Giovani Caleb, asked her how many juggles she made, and she said 8,5001.

He was taken aback at the large number as his priceless reaction on the live show got many people sharing their views online.

Below is a video of Danish footballer Laura Juul Hansen juggling a football in heels.

Ghanaians react to a video of Danish footballer Laura Juul Hansen juggling a football in heels

Many people were impressed with her skills as she displayed them while rocking heel sandals.

They applauded her and talked about how good she was at juggling a ball in the comment section.

Others hinted that Media General presenter Berla Mundi could do the same without any challenges, as they hinted that it was easy.

director_prince_curls said:

So this is what motivate you girls to say what man can do women can do it better right?

ghanaian_infotainment stated:

I will stop supporting Manchester United if Harry Maguire does this

reels_forever_____ commented:

Damnnnn, she is good

ber.nie_xx stated:

Wow even in heels

azenabstella stated:

Aaaaaaa only that, me l can do 9,5001

smithfabilas said:

She left the one for u

styleupclothing.2 commented:

Wow with high heels

johnasantemusic said:

Ooooo my Godddddd ....she is super good

ankrah.naa.gloria.961 said:

The one ☝️ sef Gio can’t get it done chai ☝️ @giovani.caleb ❤️❤️❤️❤️

ova_proud_1 remarked:

@berlamundi can do this

