Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie's elder sister Veronica Addo was excited during his performance at the DMV Party in the Park

She was seen jumping, whipping her hair in the air and rapping to his songs word for word in a video

Many people admired how much of a huge fan she was as they talked about her energy

Veronica Addo, the elder sister of Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, was captured partying hard during his performance at a concert.

Sarkodie and his elder sister Veronica Addo in photos, Image Credit: @ronnieiseverywhere_official @sarkodie

Sarkodie's elder sister parties hard at a concert

Sarkodie was performing in the U.S. at the DMV Party in the Park when the cameras spotted his elder sister Veronica Addo.

The multiple award-winning rapper was performing his hit song, Original, which energised his elder sister.

She whipped her pinkish-red wig and nodded heavily as she rapped the song word for word while standing close to the stage from the audience section.

Sarkodie's sister jumped and used her iPhone to record the memorable moment.

Below is a video of Sarkodie's elder sister partying hard during his performance at the DMV Party In The Park in the U.S.

Ghanaians shared their views on the video

Watching the video got many people admiring how much of a bigger fan Veronica Addo is of her superstar brother.

ranger_sneh remarked:

Sister Maajoa di33 forget ooh, vibes on vibes energy she dey carry since ooh.

tzz_obaayaa said:

Why is she hiding his face

nyamekye.annor remarked:

She was a whole vibe!

feliciamensah672 said:

Wao beautiful This is Landlords Sark

tatianna_yaa stated:

Love her

chiefspyda commented:

Sister love mehn

na.yab.27 said:

Crazy for the brother

Lady folds her arms during Sarkodie's performance

In another video, YEN.com.gh reported that a lady folded her arms during Sarkodie's performance at a concert.

The video caused a lot of frenzy as many people questioned why she was not throwing her hands in the air and jumping like everyone else.

Others also believed that she did not want to touch the rapper's manhood since that could land her in trouble.

