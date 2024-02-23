Ghanaian dancehall and reggae star Stonebwoy is in Jamaica for the ongoing Island Music Conference happening in Kingston

In the footage, the Therapy crooner was seen vibing and socialising with Shaggy and 10Tik at the event

Stonebwoy is also slated to perform at the event

Renowned Ghanaian reggae/dancehall crooner Stonebwoy has arrived in Kingston, Jamaica, to be part of the ongoing Island Music Conference.

The reggae star was seen in the video having a lovely time catching up with reggae stars Shaggy and 10Tik.

Stonebwoy and Shaggy in pics. Photo Source: @direalshaggy @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

In the video, Stonebwoy was excited as he met his Jamaican brothers at the concert, hugged them, and shook hands.

The Island Music Conference

The ongoing 2024 Island Music Conference is being held in Kingston, Jamaica, from February 21 to February 25, 2024. Music stakeholders have met to discuss critical issues artistes face, how to solve, and how to push their music to a broader audience.

Stonebwoy will perform at the Island Rock Concert at the Conference on Friday, February 23, 2024, inside the Hope Gardens in Kingston. Other performing artistes include Aidonia, Quan Dajai, Giomar, Sara Couch, Olaf Blackwood, Zac Jones, Joe Davis, etc.

Ghanaians react to the video

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments by Stonebwoy's fans. See some below.

gyakie_bunny wrote:

Bhim naaaaation

sellyabanyi wrote:

Man so humble ❤️❤️❤️❤️

powerpluggram added:

Wonderful

@6xKelv commented:

That Denim fit at the Grammy was legit and hard af

@NEBASARK wrote:

Awards weekend

@BigShedoo said:

Charlie massive one oo

Stonebwoy Reconnects With Jordin Sparks, Their Studio Moment Reignite Fans' Hopes For Collaboration

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Stonebwoy had met Jordin Sparks in the studio after performing at the Cali Vibes festival with Sean Paul and others.

At the festival, Stonebwoy was seen with his long-time collaborators, Jamaica's Sean Paul and Chi Ching Ching. Several days after the show, Stonebwoy continues to flex his global clout as videos of him and top stars like Jordin Sparks have popped up online.

It's unclear if the video is related to Stonebwoy's stint with budding Afro-soul singer Nissa Seych at the Ultra Records Studio, which Sony Music recently acquired.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh