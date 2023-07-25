A lady has gone viral after she tried not to touch Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie during his performance at DMV Party In The Park in the US

Her arms were folded the entire time while she sang and moved her body while others touched Sarkodie and shook his hand

The video got many people laughing hard as they watched her facial expression and how she folded her arms

A lady caused a frenzy on social media when she was captured with her arms folded during the performance of Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie's performance in the U.S.

Sarkodie performed at the DMV Party In The Park on Sunday, July 23, 2023, and during his performance, a lady stood in the front row with her arms folded.

She sang to the songs of the Can't Let You Go hitmaker while moving her body.

Many others who stood in the front row recorded with their smartphones while singing and dancing.

Others also raised their hands to shake his hand or grab his outfit as they partied to Sarkodie's songs.

Below is a video of a lady folding her arms during Sarkodie's performance in the U.S.

Ghanaians react to the video of a lady spotted during Sarkodie's performance

Many people were of the view that she was trying to avoid touching Sarkodie's manhood since that could land her in trouble.

Others also said the video made them laugh, looking at the young lady's facial expression and how her arms were folded.

mzlin_tsikata stated:

She is protecting her hands from doing what her mind is telling her

juliusdavinci said:

So many things going on in her mind

onfridayss remarked:

You’re tempted to touch your landlord’s keys??? You go sleep outside

honny_dip said:

She don’t want problems

kenn_lite said:

She doesn’t want to touch what doesn’t belong to her. She believes in Karma

nephron_official remarked:

she now understands why Sark dey spoil there like that

