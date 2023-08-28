A video of Ebony's lookalike Tipsy Queen has surfaced on social media and has many comparing her to the late musician

She was spotted with Shatta Wale, who endorsed her craft and urged his fans to support her

Ghanaians in the comment section encouraged her to be herself and not Ebony

Rising dancehall musician Tipsy Queen has many comparing her looks to the late dancehall musician Ebony.

Tipsy Queen hangs out with Shatta Wale at his mansion

A video of Tipsy Queen spotted with self-proclaimed dancehall king Shatta Wale has surfaced online.

Shatta Wale endorsed the budding musician in the video and urged his fans and Ghanaians to watch out for her craft.

He added that the young lady is set to drop her first song, which would make waves.

"She has got a good voice, and you are going to love it," the On God hitmaker said.

Below is a video of Shatta Wale and Tipsy Queen in his plush mansion:

Ghanaians react to seeing the video of Tipsy Queen

Many people talked about how she has a striking resemblance to the deceased dancehall musician Ebony Reigns. Others also shared anticipation for her songs.

bernad_asare remarked:

He clear am, that's what you guys mean anaaa

mr.limitless8 said:

Most female singers in Ghana want to be the next Ebony..Ebony was loved because she was herself

itzjordangh said:

You don't want peace ✌️

tekyiya stated:

Awww Ebony … hmmm but do u want to look like somebody

ganyobinovic remarked:

Why does she keep pulling it down?

3cubeglobal said:

Hahaha same

lernylomotey commented:

Okay! Can’t wait to hear her

Video of Ebony's elder sister breaking down at her grave sparks emotions

YEN.com.gh reported that the family of the late Ebony Reigns visited her grave as part of celebrations to remember her five years after her passing.

While there, Ebony's sister, Foriwaa Opoku-Kwarteng, shared a few words, and she broke down when she talked about how much she still misses her.

The video got many people emotional as they prayed for strength from God for her.

