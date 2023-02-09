The elder sister of the late Ebony Reigns touched the hearts of many Ghanaians with her speech during the 5th-anniversary celebrations of the 'Date Ur Fada' crooner

The part where she burst out crying right after saying how much she missed her younger sister got many emotional

Many Ghanaians have reacted to the video as they empathise with her

The family of the late reggae/dancehall musician Ebony Reigns paid a visit to her grave as part of celebrations to mark her the 5th anniversary after her passing.

Late Ebony's family mark her 5th anniversary after her passing. Photo Source: @the1957news

Source: Instagram

Videos from their visit to her grave

Ebony's sister Foriwaa Opoku-Kwarteng was given the chance to say a few words and she broke down when she hinted that she still misses her.

While spraying Ebony's favourite perfume on her tomb, she stated that she cannot question God since His timing is always right.

For strength, their mother, Beatrice Oppong Marthin stood by her as she said a few words to her late sister.

Below is a video of Foriwaa paying tribute to her late sister.

Her father, Nana Poku Kwarteng gave a brief history of how they lost their beloved daughter. He hailed his daughter and mentioned some of the achievements she accomplished during her time on earth.

When it was time for Ebony's mother, Beatrice Oppong Marthin to say a few words, she pleaded with the Almighty God to protect their daughter.

She then warded off evil spirits and hinted that anyone who tries to bestow any form of bad luck upon their late daughter would have that bad luck bounce back to them.

In tears while spraying perfume around her tomb, she urged her talented deceased daughter to rest in perfect peace.

Her father, Nana Poku Kwarteng could still not bear the pain of the loss of his daughter as he quivered while trying to mutter out some words.

Her mom stood by his side and held onto his arm, while another relative held him from behind so that he would not fall if that were to have happened.

Reactions from Ghanaians and netizens around the world after watching videos of how Ebony's family marked her 5 year anniversary

Ohemaashunty20❤️said:

I started crying loud when I heard Nana mafe wo dodo

So that anytime you smell that perfume, it reminds her she is the one around or passing

aquosuaagyeiwaa stated:

The pain of losing a sister, mine passed 14 years ago, but it still feels like yesterday

Hanny_bady stated:

Time they say heal all wounds, but the pain of losing a loved one is one wound that never gets healed, irrespective of the time

pagisreal55 commented:

In remembrance of a loved one, their favourite perfume is being sprayed on her tomb as a yearly rite and remembrance

Ghanaians throng the comment section of Ebony's Instagram posts

Five years have passed, and Ghanaians still remember the 'Hustle' hitmaker Ebony Reigns after she died on February 8, 2018, in a gory accident.

In light of this, many Ghanaians have trooped to the comment section of her Instagram posts, @ebony_reigns, to leave messages for her.

Source: YEN.com.gh