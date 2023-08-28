Talented actress Selly Gally has announced her new status as a mother with adorable baby bump pictures

The actress, who married her husband, Praye Tietia, in 2015, came under heavy criticism after years of childlessness

After her pregnancy confirmation, many people have taken to social media to use her testimony as a prayer point

Ghanaian actress Selly Galley, wife of music legend Praye Tietia, has verified news of the birth of her twins while giving fashionistas a run for their money.

The stylish celerity model reveals her baby bump in dapper maternity clothes, challenging the new mother stereotype.

Many of her fans and colleagues swarmed her social media pages to congratulate the glowing 'Ataa Maame'.

A photo collage of actress Selly Galley and her husband, Praye Tietia Image credit: @sellygalley

Source: Instagram

Last year, Selly Galley faced a hard time when a cyberbully dragged her for being childless. The vile commentator urged the actress to focus on giving birth instead of flaunting her fine self.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Selly Galley responded that she would give birth at the right time.

Yesterday, many of her fans scorched the internet, looking for the internet bully after the actress's words have come to pass.

priscyloveth commented:

Where's that lady that mocked her last year? She didn't know she was provoking God. I have always believed in God. When I saw that post ,I knew it was time for God to answer @sellygalley . Congratulations, my fellow Iya beji.

ben_edictaofficial commented:

I remember when a lady insulted her that she's barren, and she told her God would give her a baby, and indeed it has come true .

3lesiapink_ commented:

Charley, this has boosted my faith to another level. What God cannot do, indeed, does not exist!!!!

Reactions following Selly Gally's pregnancy confirmation photos

A few days ago, the internet was rift with rumours of the actress's babies. But yesterday, Praye Teitia's wife made a statement with captivating, beautiful photos revealing her baby bump.

vickyzugah commented:

God keeps showing off!!! I like it!!! Glory be to His holy name.

abeikusantana commented:

We give God all the glory.

intimidation commented:

Congratulations, my people. We thank God for His goodness. This is beautiful. ❤️

queenofswaggerofficial commented:

Awwwww Selly. We know how much this means to you.❤️

Old footage of McBrown prophesying Selly Galley's twins' birth pops up

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported on an old video that showed Nana Ama McBrown predicting the birth of Selly Galley's twins.

In the footage, McBrown revealed that her eyes were open in the spiritual realm, and God showed her a vision where a pregnant Selly Galley had given birth to twins.

This video resurfaced after news of the actress's newborn twins went viral.

According to reports, Selly Galley welcomed two bundles of joy in the United States of America.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh