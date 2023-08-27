Ghanaian media personality, Ola Michael, has stated that dancehall artiste Shatta Wale may be suffering from narcissistic personality disorder (NPD)

Per the Mayo Clinic, NPD is a mental health problem in which the sufferer has an exaggerated feeling of self-importance

The remarks of the on-air radio presenter on United Showbiz have sparked online anger, as many have vented their spleen

Neat FM presenter and movie producer Ola Michael has opined that musician Shatta Wale may be struggling with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD).

According to the Mayo Clinic, NPD is a mental health condition in which the sufferer has an unreasonably high sense of importance.

Ola Michael claims Shatta Wale may be suffering from a mental disorder.

Source: Instagram

Persons suffering from NPD tend to need and seek too much attention and want people to admire them.

''Shatta Wale may have a narcissistic personality disorder/mental disorder,'' Ola Michael confidently stated on United Showbiz Saturday, August 26.

Ola Michael explains

The media personality said he's tempted to believe Shatta Wale has the condition, having observed the antics of the Ghanaian dancehall star for a long time.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the comments of Ola Michael

People have reacted to the remarks of the media personality after his comments in the video surfaced. Many were unhappy.

Yaaqueen25 said:

Nonsense, what at all does Ola want from Shatta? This is too much.

Abakwam mentioned:

Another Track to drop soon. "Ola Asylum".

Ms__kobua commented:

I pray he gets sued @shattawalenima.

Yung_tetteh reacted:

Ola wu na wa bo dam!

Elle._renee said:

Mzgee urging the other panel members to allow Ola to continue talking shows her utter ignorance of a possible lawsuit resulting from allowing certain conversations on the show. Shatta should sue them.

Asemstorny posted:

So every day you talk about Shatta!!! Be serious.

Deborahasiedu381 said:

Vawulence paa.

Akosuah_fosuaa commented:

Ola Micheal ankasa ong who the hell is to diagnose someone you have a mental problem a failed delusional producer who turns to be a delusional radio presenter in Ghana ankasa when you get voice p3 you be presenter anka how does Ola and Abena's Moat be a presenter Ola thinks he's wise but he has a mental disorder instead.

Elle._renee commented:

You cannot diagnose someone. Even if you're a doctor, you're not his doctor. Even if you're his doctor, patient confidentiality doesn't allow you to discuss his diagnosis publicly.

