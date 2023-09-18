Cielo Bee, an emerging female singer-songwriter and makeup artist, has been crowned winner of Voice Factory season 5

She beat off stiff competition from 10 other contestants during the grand finale to win the grand prize

Cielo Bee took home a GH¢20,000 cash prize and an all-expense paid trip to Dubai for winning the 2023 singing contest

Ghanaian budding singer-songwriter Cielo Bee, known in real life as Benedicta Mawutor Agbana, has been adjudged winner of Voice Factory season 5.

The University of Ghana alumna defeated a fierce contest from 10 other contestants to win the 2023 prize, which includes a GH¢20,000 cash prize and an all-expense paid trip to Dubai.

Ghanaian Cielo Bee wins Voice Factory season 5. Photo credit: @kingofaccra.

Source: Twitter

A woman of many talents

Cielo Bee, who doubles as a makeup artist, is a student of the Institute of Chartered Accountants (Level 1). She won the contest after 11 weeks of delivering impressive performances to win the hearts of judges and audiences, reports Citinewsroom.

She did not disappoint at the Voice Factory season 5 grand finale, beating off competition from other talented opponents.

Voice Factory is an initiative by Citi TV with support from 97.3 Citi FM, both Ghana-based media houses under Omni Media Limited.

