TV3 has finally selected the top five finalists to compete in the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant after weeks of grooming and mentoring

These five beautiful women have unique personalities and passions to serve their communities through different projects

Some social media users have commented on the last performance videos of their favourite performances

The 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful organisers have finally selected the top finalists after eleven weeks in the pageantry house and seven eviction weeks.

Kwartemaa from the Bono Region, Nurah from the Northern Region, and Naa Ayeley have consistently impressed the female judges Janet Mills and Dzigbordi Kwaku Dosoo with their performances.

YEN.com.gh has compiled the list of awards won by the top finalists ahead of the finale in October 2023.

Northern Region's Nurah makes it to the top five spot with four awards

Former University of Ghana student Mohammed Nurah, representing the Northern Region, has won four awards.

The talented Nurah has won the Star Performer Award twice, the Most Eloquent and the Best Costume awards.

For the last eviction show, Nurah spoke about the Bugum festival and its significance.

Greater Accra Region's Naa Ayeley joins the list with her energetic stage performance

University of Ghana School of Performing Arts graduate Naa Ayeley is one of the most eloquent contestants competing in the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful.

The former Face of Legon has won three awards, including Star Performer and two presentations for the Most Eloquent award.

On Sunday, September 24, 2022, Naa Ayeley and her team left the judges stunned with their performance about the GAs that contributed to Ghana's democracy.

Bono Region's Kwartemaa continues to shine throughout the pageant

Kwartemaa Kusi has won only two awards, but most Ghanaians believe she is among the most talented contestants in the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant.

The Bono Regional representative Kwartemaa proved she is the best as she wowed with her outfit and electrifying performance on the relevance of the APOO festival.

Volta Region's Selorm surprises Ghanaians with her incredible performances

Selorm Madaglene Gadah was the first contestant to win the Star Performance Award and the last beauty queen to win the same award.

Upper East region's Aduanige makes it top 5 with her stylish looks

Aduanige is one of the most fashionable contestants after Ohemaa's eviction from 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful.

She won the Best Costume award two consecutive times before the finale.

