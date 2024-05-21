Tanker drivers have commenced a sit-down strike over poor working conditions and low salaries

They say the National Petroleum Authority has failed to act on an agreed policy framework that would improve their conditions

The drivers say they will not resume their operations till NPA meets their demands

Tanker drivers nationwide have declared an indefinite sit-down strike action.

The Ghana National Petroleum Tanker Drivers Union announced the strike to demand improved service conditions.

Tanker drivers say they will commence work after NPA has fulfilled their part of the bargain.

The drivers blame the National Petroleum Authority's inaction on an agreed-upon policy framework geared toward increasing their salaries and improving working conditions.

The policy framework formulated in November 2023 has remained untouched despite the drivers' attempts to get the NPA board to vote on and approve it.

The drivers also stated that a petition sent to the President concerning the same matter has not been responded to.

The drivers said they can no longer tolerate the NPA’s inaction at the expense of their deteriorating livelihoods.

They have decided to halt operations to protest what they describe as the NPA's injustice against them.

They said they would not move their vehicles until the policy framework was approved.

“We cannot suffer, and the rest will enjoy, and so long as they resist approving the framework, we will not resume work,” the group's Vice President, Sunday Alabi, told Citi FM on May 21, 2024.

