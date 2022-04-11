The social media challenge about Black Sherif's Kwaku The Traveller song is continuing in earnest

A plus size lady got many people laughing their heads off after releasing her version of the challenge

For some of the people who have come across the video, the lady has just won the challenge with the funny video

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Young rapper Black Sherif's latest song, Kwaku The Traveller, is the jam of the moment in Ghana and other parts of the world.

Since the song's release a little over a week ago, Sherif's song has been topping charts and has sparked a challenge on social media.

One plus-size lady seems to have captivated Ghanaians on social media with her version of the Kwaku The Traveller challenge.

The lady has just nailed Balck Sherif's Kwaku The Traveller challenge Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

The video sighted on Instagram blog, @sweet_maame_adwoa, shows the lady dressed in top and down made from kente material.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In a comic style, she painted her face white with powder while wearing a black baseball cap while standing beside a car which had its door opened.

The lady tried to make gestures according to the lyrics of the song. When it got to the part of 'hands in the air', she raised her leg.

She even shook her backside a little before trying to run when the song got to the I keep on going.

Watch the video below:

Lady's Kwaku The Traveller video gets Ghanaians laughing

The lady's video has excited social media users who have shared hilarious reactions to her antics. Some even think she has won the challenge.

bengazypratt asked:

" so why was the leg too up?"

volta_empress_1 thought she won:

"She won from every angle ."

itz_kathryn said:

"This video made my day herrrh."

myssherry said:

"The “I keep going on” part weak me ."

ruthsarfokantanka1 said:

"Hands in the air na w'ama wo nan so,,,,,it is what it is, na w'awoso wo to."

Businessman sues Black Sherif, asks court to stop him from performing his songs

A Ghanaian businessman who invested in the craft of Black Sherif has filed a court application against the rapper.

The businessman, Shadrach Agyei Owusu, whose company virtually served as Sherif's management is seeking to restrain the rapper from performing or taking money without his knowledge.

According to the writ of summons which has been sighted by YEN.com.gh, the applicant wants the court to stop Black Sherif and associates from performing at events or entering into agreements to perform at events or otherwise exploit his music and image without recourse to him.

Source: YEN.com.gh