Shatta Wale, in a tweet, called on African artistes to come together and make a tribute song for the late Nigerian singer Mohbad

The Ghanaian dancehall star mourned the singer in his tweet and added "Rest in Power Megastar" at the end of the short message

The tweet was met with mixed reactions as many Ghanaians accused him of being a clout chaser, trying to gain traction with Mohbad's demise

Renowned Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, took to Twitter yesterday to express his condolences for the late Nigerian singer Mohbad. In a heartfelt tweet, he called on African artistes to unite and create a tribute song in honour of the departed artist.

Shatta Wale and Mohbad Photo Source: shattawale, iammohbad

Source: Twitter

In his tweet, Shatta Wale wrote:

Naija, sorry for your Loss, I think Moh bad needs an African Tribute song. Rest in Power Megastar

Mohbad, whose real name is Ilerioluwa Oladimeji, tragically passed away on September 12, 2023, leaving fans and fellow artistes in shock. Known for his unique blend of Afrobeat and street vibes, Mohbad had garnered a massive following in Nigeria and beyond.

Shatta Wale's call for a tribute song, however, sparked mixed reactions on social media. While some fans praised his initiative as a way to honour Mohbad's contributions to the music industry, others accused him of attempting to gain attention and clout from the tragic loss.

Shatta Wale sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

kaytoons_studio commented:

African Tribute Song? eiii aah Ebony, Vybrant dems die you even tweet say make we do Ghanaian Tribute Song give any?

ShadrackAmonoo commented:

King… I know what you Can Do .. lets hit it for Mohbad..

mini_me202 said:

U always bash gh artist for doing ahohyehye on Nigerians. Nowadays u dey do worse

