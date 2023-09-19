The Upper West regional representative Sung-Suma at the 2023 Ghana's Most Beautiful has reacted after her eviction from the house

The young businesswoman disclosed she is not disappointed by she wasn't expecting to leave the competition so soon

Some social media users have commented on Sung-Suma's interview with Naa Ashorkor on TV3 New Day

Wendy Bagonluri Sung-Suma, an evictee from Ghana's Most Beautiful who represented the Upper West region, has finally spoken about her sad eviction from the competition.

GMB contestant Sung-Suma from the Upper West Region rocks elegant dresses. Photo credit: @tv3

Source: Instagram

The intelligent entrepreneur with two successful brands in crocheting and beauty products was very optimistic about using her fame to help her community even without the crown.

In an interview with Naa Ashorkor on TV3 New Day, Sung-Suma said;

I still can’t fathom what happened, but I will get over it with time.

I would rather not talk about the eviction because, through my journey at the GMB house, I prayed, I said was to make sure I added let your will be done in my life.

So, I believe if I am going home, then it is the will of God because he is going to open bigger doors for me.

Watch the video below;

Sung-Suma shares some beauty tips

In this insightful video, beauty entrepreneur Sung-Suma educates her fans on the importance of exploiting to remove dead skin.

Some social media users have commented on Sung-Suma trending interview on TV3 after her eviction

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

adwoa_protocol stated:

Hmmm. Sung-Suma you did well and we are proud of you queen.

iamayeley stated:

Eviction always comes with mixed feelings. It is well, Queen

del_adzo stated:

Girl, you are a superstar ✨️ You shouldn't have been evicted

v.korfs stated:

It's OK. You all are queens

vivianwatil stated:

Hmmm my favorite sung-suma God knows best and I like your speech well done

mimidrizle stated:

Sung-Suma don't worry okay, God will see you through

_deera._ stated:

It is well with you girls

highnessmaamekwamba stated:

@sungsuma_gmb23 doesn’t deserve this at all

reyna.hughes_ stated:

This issue errr, @sungsuma_gmb23 is not God’s will. But we’re proud of you . Girl you’re a Queen Already ❤️

mis_konadu stated:

This eviction was unfair but God knows best

