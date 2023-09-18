Lil Win announced on his social media pages that he has collaborated on a song with Lasmid

He shared the cover art and noted that it will be the tune for this year's Christmas

Many people in the comment section shared their anticipation for the new song

Kumawood actor Lil Win announced that he and musician Lasmid have collaborated on a song titled Yɛbɛ Yɛ Yie.

Lil WIn and Lasmid collaborate on a song. Image Credit: @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

Lil Win features Lasmid on a song

Ghanaian actor Lil Win announced on his social media pages that he and musician Lasmid have collaborated on a song.

He shared the song's title, Yɛbɛ Yɛ Yie, which means "We Will Make It" when translated from Twi to English.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Lil Win urged his fans to watch out for the song, which he termed as the hottest Christmas banger.

"Watch out for the hottest Christmas banger ‘Yɛbɛ Yɛ Yie' featuring Lasmid," he wrote on Instagram.

Lil Win set to award the person with the best challenge video

Sharing the cover art for the song, Lil Win encouraged his fans on Instagram to use the song in a dance challenge or any other video of choice and share it online.

He disclosed that the person with the best dance challenge or video will be awarded GH¢2k. He also added that the person will get the opportunity to go for dinner with him at Kempinski Hotel.

Drop ur challenge videos and the best video will be awarded with 2k Cedis and dinner with myself at Kempinski Hotel #y3b3y3yie #wezzyempire

Below is the cover art for Lil Win and Lasmid's Yɛbɛ Yɛ Yie.

Ghanaians shared their views on Lil Win and Lasmid's collaboration

Without even hearing the song, many of Lil Win's fans on Instagram anticipated that the song would be a banger.

kings4nails said:

I’m your big fan from Nigeria

judenanakay said:

Bangaaaaaaaaaaa

forever__essel said:

Boom the man has landed again more vim my idol

bornwelltv.gh said:

Lilwin, Lasmid #L² #Lengend love you Bro

rhichphounds said:

Lil win Nyinahin Adosufo3 we dey

kojoluckibwoy_ said:

Father n son

Lil Win grinds lady, jumps onto her back

YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win danced with a lady at West Hills Mall as he held onto her backside and later jumped onto her back in a video.

Many mentioned his wife, Maame Serwaa, in the comment section as they stated that she might not be pleased with his actions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh