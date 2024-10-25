Stonebwoy's Up and Runnin6 has claimed the top spot on the iTunes Top 100 World Music Albums Chart

The dancehall musician's new project achieved an impressive feat on the platform just one day after its release

The feat achieved by Stonebwoy's Up and Runnin6 has triggered excitement among fans on social media

Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy's sixth studio album, Up and Runnin6, has made an impressive stride in the iTunes Top 100 World Music Albums chart.

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy's Up And Runnin6 hits number one on the iTunes Top 100 World Music Albums chart. Photo source: @stonebwoy

The Jejereje hitmaker released the highly anticipated album at an album listening party at the Alora Beach Resort in Accra on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

The event was attended by many influential personalities in the Ghanaian entertainment industry, including Nadia Buari, Nikki Samonas, Nana Ama McBrown, Kwaw Kese, Efya, Andy Dosty, Cina Soul, D-Black, Bullgod and Camidoh.

The 12-track album featured some of Stonebwoy's already-released songs, Your Body, Ekelebe, Jejereje, and Pray For Me.

International artistes like Bonnaire Island's Ir Sais, Wyclef Jean, Spice, Duncan Mighty, Odumodublvck, Jahmiel, Amaria BB, Blvk H3ro, Kaylan Arnold and Chi Ching Ching were part of the star-studded list of collaborators on the album.

Up and Runnin6 tops iTunes albums chart

Stonebwoy's Up and Runnin6 album has climbed to the top of the iTunes Top 100 World Music Albums chart.

The BHIM Nation leader's new music project achieved the impressive feat a day after its release on digital music platforms.

The new accomplishment makes dancehall musician Stonebwoy the first Ghanaian artiste to reach number one on the iTunes Top 100 World Album chart. The album has also received positive reviews from fans and music critics since its release.

Check out the social media post below:

Stonebwoy's Up and Runnin6's feat excites fans

Many fans took to social media to share their excitement at Stonebwoy's Up and Runnin6 album, topping the iTunes Top 100 World Music Albums chart. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments.

ahmaburniton commented:

"Big Album ❤️‍🔥🚀 #UPXRUNNIN6Album."

bhimnation98901 commented:

"History has been made! Stonebwoy becomes the first ghanaian artiste to chart no1 on iTunes world album chart. I now understand why he named this album #UPXRUNNIN6Album ♥️."

Gyamfi502287774 commented:

"UpxRunnin6 is fire 🔥."

Marooph commented:

"Stonebwoy is Music 👑."

purposefully commented:

"Adepa Na ɛtɔn neho."

Stonebwoy shares motivation behind new album

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy shared the motivation behind the release of his new Up and Runnin6 album.

The BHIM Nation boss shared that he did not curate his new album with the aim of earning Grammy nominations or awards.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

