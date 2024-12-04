Mama Elsie, the mother of dancehall musician Shatta Wale, has denied the three-bedroom house gift

This comes after Shatta Wale's manager, Sammy Flex, shared a video on his YouTube Channel of the house and Mama Elsie moving into the house

The video caused a stir on social media as many people weighed in on the tensions between Shatta Wale and his mother

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

After news of dancehall musician Shatta Wale gifting his mother, Mama Elsie, a well-furnished three-bedroom house surfaced online, an audio recording of her denying the gift surfaced.

Shatta Wale's mother, Mama Elsie, allegedly denies a 3-bedroom house gift from a dancehall musician. Image Credit: @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale's mother allegedly denies house

Famous Ghanaian blogger Kwadwo Sheldon shared an audio recording of Mama Elsie denying having received the keys to the three-bedroom house.

In the audio recording, Mama Elsie warned Shatta Wale's manager, Sammy Flex, to take down the video he posted on social media claiming that he had presented her with a house.

Shatta Wale's mother advised Sammy Flex to come online and clarify the rumours, otherwise, he would regret knowing her and working with her son.

"Before I get to Atsiavi, if you do not come online and talk to the whole Ghana and remove that thing from the social media, you will regret unknowing me. You will regret working with my son," she said in the audio recording.

This comes after Sammy Flex, on his YouTube channel, shared a video of the beautiful house and Mama Elsie checking out the house and moving into it.

Mama Elsie's audio recording

Reactions to Mama Elsie's alleged audio

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding Mama Elsie's alleged audio recording denying having received a three-bedroom house from her son, Shatta Wale:

@KatartizoBoye said:

"All i can say is I don’t know much about this matter but please don’t let her get to Atsiavi before you delete please.🤝"

@JayJanika said:

"But if she gets to Atsiavi paaaa way the video still Dey online di3 walaayi the election sef we go postpone am 😂"

@Xxme_madafaka said:

"Whether wale buy give ihn mommy or not, no be anyone ihn business. Chale we Ghanaians too de3

@charllycolegh said:

"3ka aba fie 🙆🏽‍♀️"

Sammy Flex sharing details of Mama Elsie's house

Medikal celebrates as Shatta Wale buys Rolls Royce

YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Medikal could not hold back his excitement when his best friend, dancehall musician Shatta Wale, acquired a brand new Rolls Royce.

Medikal wrote a touching message on his social media page, applauding the dancehall musician for being someone who walks the talk.

Medikal's post got many people admiring their bromance, while others expressed their joy and congratulated Shatta Wale.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh