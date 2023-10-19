Kuami Eugene has charged Ghanaian Christians to embrace secular artistes, especially the gospel music fraternity

The Empire signee wants seasoned songwriters to be given the chance to write more gospel songs

He opines that depriving secular artistes of the chance to contribute to the gospel music fraternity is a mistake on the part of Ghanaian Christians

Ghanaian highlife and Afrobeats star, Kuami Eugene, has aired his thoughts on the reception secular artistes receive from Christians.

In an interview with Hitz FM, the artiste spoke on his strides in the gospel music fraternity and the challenges he has faced so far.

Kuami Eugene named seasoned songwriters like Kwabena Kwabena and Akwaboah as artistes who need to be encouraged to do more gospel songs.

Kuami Eugene charges Christians to encourage secular artistes to do more gospel Photo source: Instagram/Akwaboahmusic, Kuamieugene, kbkbmuzik

Source: Instagram

Kuami Eugene suggests Christians need to do more in platforming secular artistes

During Kuami Eugene's interview with Hitz FM, the show's host, DJ Slim asked for his reaction to a criticism from a social media user.

The social media user, a gospel music enthusiast said, he was worried about the trend of secular artistes writing for gospel singers, claiming that's the reason some gospel songs aren't spiritual enough to carry God's presence.

Kuami Eugene who recently released his third album "Love and Chaos" responded, "All I've talked about is love in my songs."

The Highlife and Afrobeats artiste reiterated that his talent is a God-given gift. The same applies to Ghanaian songwriters like Kwabena Kwabena and Akwaboah who he suggests could be encouraged to write more gospel songs.

Netizens praise Kuami Eugene for writing Joyce Blessing's "Victory"

Kuami Eugene was massively not only for writing Joyce Blessing's new record "Victory", but also for waiving off his financial entitlements as the song's writer.

Many netizens talked about his good heart and urged him to consider doing more for the gospel music fraternity.

Kuami Eugene settles songwriting issues with Mr Drew

In some more recent news about Kuami Eugene, Yen.com.gh reported that the 26-year-old artiste has finally put to bed his issues with Mr Drew after the latter failed to properly credit him as a songwriter on his hit record, "Case.".

According to Kuami Eugene, he is finally entitled to a well-deserved share of the song after taking legal action against Mr Drew.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh