Joyce Blessing has heaped praises on Kuami Eugene for writing her recently released song, 'Victory'

The Gospel artiste says she became so emotional the first time Kuami played the song for her, stating that the lyrics were well-tailored to the artiste

She also confirmed that Kuami Eugene waived off all his financial rights, on condition she publicly sings his name

Ghanaian Gospel artiste has applauded Kuami Eugene for his significant contribution to her latest release 'Victory'.

Joyce Blessing confirmed that the 26-year-old Highlife and Afrobeats artiste, wrote the 'Victory' song and directed its official music video.

In a new interview, Joyce Blessing says Kuami Eugene's songwriting efforts made her cry the first time she heard the song.

Joyce Blessing praises Kuami Eugene for writing her latest song 'Victory' Source: Instagram/KuamiEugene, Twitter/UTVGhana

Source: Instagram

Joyce Blessing lauds Kuami Eugene for his selflessness

In the interview, the 'Heavy-price' hitmaker, Joyce Blessing did not only commend Kuami Eugene for his talents, but for his selflessness.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Joyce Blessing claims Kuami Eugene waived off all financial entitlements to the song, only demanding his name be credited in public as the song's writer.

This comes on the heels of Kuami Eugene bemoaning Mr Drew for not crediting him appropriately after writing more than half of the latter's hit single 'Case'.

Kuami Eugene is a prolific songwriter who has been credited for his contributions to successful records like Ckay's "Love Nwatiti" and MzVee's "Come and See My Moda".

Netizens React as Joyce Blessing talks about Kuami Eugene's songwriting talents

Joyce Blessing's heartfelt gratitude towards Kumai Eugene after he gifted her the 'victory' song has gotten many netizens to air their views on Kuami Eugene's talents.

@kwadwosheldon said

That Kuami Eugene guy is overly talented! One of the most gifted musicians this country has ever seen! Don’t argue this

@jeremyb___ said

let’s give Kuami Eugene his flowers chale

@fosuaah_ said

So as she said this has it taken anything from her or the song? Anyways Ghanaians wanted to kill this talent because of his dressing.

@princepoku10 said

Kwame Eugene is the most talented artist in the whole country

@GarNettSKM said

You people dey sleep on that boy. The whole Ghana. Rockstar that. Effortlessly

Kuami Eugene shades organizers of MTN Hitmaker for not adjudging him the winner

In recent news, the Ghanaian Afrobeats artiste was heard in an interview expressing his long-held frustrations with the organizers of the MTN Hitmaker music reality show. He says he felt robbed when the judges didn't announce him as the second runner-up.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh