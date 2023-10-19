Kuami Eugene has set the record straight about his contribution to Mr Drew's hit record 'Case'

Earlier the Empire signee alleged that Mr Drew was yet to advance any gains to him, even though he wrote 80 percent of the song

In a new interview, Kuami says things have finally been sorted, with him entitled to half of the song's earnings

Ghanaian singer and songwriter, Kuami Eugene has revealed the latest developments between his songwriting credit issues with Mr. Drew.

The Empire signee claimed he hadn't received what was due him after he wrote about 80 percent of Mr Drew's latest single 'Case'.

In a new interview with Berla Mundi, Kuami Eugene established, that he took legal actions against the artiste and has finally gotten his deserved share.

Kuami Eugene accuses Mr Drew of replying to his claims out of pride

After Kuami Eugene openly talked about writing 80 percent of Mr Drew's new song 'Case', the latter let out a cryptic reply suggesting Kuami's claims were false.

According to Kuami Eugene, Mr. Drew's reply came out of pride, trying to project himself as the hit record's solo creator.

"I don't care how he had to come to present it out here for it to look like I didn't write it..why do I have 50 percent now?" Kuami Eugene asserted.

Kuami Eugene who has written some of Ghana's biggest hit songs including Adina's Killing Me Softly and Mzvee's Come and See My Mother, charged artistes to be more transparent with giving songwriting credits.

Kuami Eugene lashes out at MTN Hitmaker organizers

In more recent news, Yen.com.gh reported that Kuami Eugene has voiced out his frustrations with the MTN hitmaker franchise not choosing him as the ultimate winner for the 2016 edition.

The artiste says he felt he had all it took to emerge the winner, but he felt cheated when he missed out on the ultimate prize 100k cedis record deal and the second position.

