Musician, MOG Music has announced that his latest album has successfully been considered for two Grammy nods

The artiste has also set eyes on the best new artiste category which reportedly has about 405 entries from artistes worldwide

Netizens have backed his ambitions for the 66th Grammy Awards, with their fingers crossed for the artiste's first nod

Ghanaian gospel singer, MOG has announced his plans towards the forthcoming Grammy Awards, hoping to be considered for three categories.

The singer announced, that his latest album, Koinoni Phase II is being considered for the "Best Album of the Year" and "Best gospel album of the Year" categories.

In addition, he's also looking to be considered for the enviable best new artiste category, which has predominantly gone to female pop stars over the past five years.

MOG Music sets eyes on three Grammy nominations Photo source: Instagram/MogMusic

MOG Music unveils his ambitions for the Grammy Awards 2024

With MOG Music's announcement, he joins a host of Ghanaian musicians including Stonebwoy and Amaarae who could all score nominations with their works this year.

The gospel musician's Grammy ambitions reflect his immense work rate for the year under review, having released an album with the three-time Grammy-winning gospel musician, Pastor Donnie McClurkin as a collaborator.

Earlier, this year, MOG Music was enacted into the global Recording Academy, making him eligible to be considered for the music industry's biggest honour.

It's still early days yet to determine whether any of MOG's entries will be favoured by the Recording Academy when it officially outdoors nominees for this year's Grammy's on November 10, 2023.

Netizens congratulate MOG Music after announcing its Grammy ambitions

MOG Music has been showered with praise from netizens who can't wait to see him grab his first Grammy nomination.

@ACHIE_O said

What the big sharks in the music industry can't do, the gospel fraternity will do.

@profdublyn_zee said

Congratulations ! I believe this is the first gospel artiste to be considered for the Grammy’s, I stand corrected. We pray for success.

@Emir_Shady1 said

Congratulations @MOGmusic_. It’s the doing of God and its marvelous in our sight. Go for the win!!!!

