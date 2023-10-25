Meek Mill responded to a fan's question about why he deleted the music video he recorded at the Jubilee House during his visit to the country in December 2023

He stated that the reason was because he respects people and does not like it when people feel disrespected

Many people admired his response and spoke about their love and respect for him

Celebrated American rapper Meek Mill has revealed the reason he deleted the music video that was recorded at the Jubilee House during his visit in December 2023.

Meek Mil at the Jubilee House. Image Credit: @meekmill

Meek Mill reveals why he deleted the music video shot at the Jubilee House

During a question-and-answer session with his fans on X, Meek Mill asked his fans to use the hashtag #askmeek and ask him any question, and he would respond.

One X user, @Kojo_Juvenile asked the American rapper why he deleted the music video he recorded at the Jubilee House, the office and residence of the President of Ghana, during his first visit to the country.

Below is the fan's question:

#askmeek why did you delete the music video you shot when you came to Ghana?

Meek Mill explains

Quoting the tweet of the fan with his reply, the Don't Give Up On Me crooner said:

They ain’t like it I respect people

Meek Mill's reply to the fan who asked why he deleted the beautiful music video he shot at the Jubilee House.

Ghanaians shared their thoughts on Meek Mill's reason for deleting the music video shot at the Jubilee House

Many people in the replies to the tweet hailed Meek Mill for being respectful to the plea of Ghanaians and deleted the music video he and his team shot at the Jubilee House.

Below are views from his fans:

@Togbe_Edem said:

Bruh, repost that sh!t. We know it was outta good intentions. We love you #askmeek

@Mustaph72220643 said:

I just don’t know what to say, but I really respect you man

@Mustaph72220643 said:

Respect to you, The lord of dream chaser. I like your words

@princeplang said:

I love you man ❤️❤️

@lazzy_Eddie said:

Ghanaians be doing too much

@MADMAX58042818 said:

#askmill I like how you think.

Ablakwa calls for the dismissal of people responsible for Meek Mill's video shoot At Jubilee House

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said that Meek Mill's music video shoot at the Jubilee House is despicable.

He has called for the immediate dismissal of all government officials involved in the fiasco that has taken social media by storm.

The opposition NDC MP for North Tongu also said the lyrics of the rap music are explicit and give the Ghanaian government a bad name.

