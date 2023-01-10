Meek Mill has faced heavy criticism for a music video he shot at the Jubilee House, the office of the president and a highly revered place in Ghana

While Ghanaians played the blame game, they noticed Stonebwoy had also supported Meek when he dropped the video and commented with fire emojis

The 'Gidigba' hitmaker has come under blast massively on multiple social media platforms as Ghanaians express their displeasure regarding his comment

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, has become one of the casualties of the outrage caused by Meek Mill's Jubilee House music video.

Stonebwoy Gets Criticised For Supporting Meek Mill's Jubilee House Video Photo Source: meek.mill, hitzfm

Source: Instagram

Meek Mill has been in the trends for hours after he dropped a music video he shot at the presidential villa. The video has been met with hostility as Ghanaians registered their displeasure and disgust at the act.

Many apportioned blame to President Nana Addo and the leadership of the country. Folks who also showed some sort of support for Meek's video were not spared as well.

While the issue was trending and being discussed, many netizens noticed Stonebwoy had commented with two fire emojis under Meek Mill's post.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Even though Meek Mill deleted the video, screenshots showing Stonebwoy's comments circulated across social media. The Gidigba hitmaker was heavily bashed.

Why Ghanaians Find Meek Mill's Video Disrespectful

The sentiments of Ghanaians regarding Meek Mill's video are that it is disrespectful and desecrates the highly revered seat of the first gentleman of the republic.

Some also feel it was a breach of security protocol. Others mentioned that a Ghanaian artiste would not be allowed to do a similar act in Meek Mill's country, the USA.

Stonebwoy Comes Under Blast

Hay Tar commented:

We all saw how these "celebs" were begging for features from Meek Mill when he came here. It is for this reason alone that I am not surprised when I see people like SHATTA WALE and Stonebwoy endorsing such blatant disrespect from Meek.

Bra_Abele wrote:

Stonebwoy always dey do body put put. He go comment fire emoji’s for Meek Mill ein video under ‍♂️.

N_O_IIX reacted:

He Stonebwoy wey dey throw fire emoji won’t even have the privilege of shooting a 3sec music video ever at the Jubilee house, he should be angry lmaoo

Meek Mill: Ablakwa Calls for Dismissal of People Responsible for Video Shoot At Jubilee House

In a related story, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said that Meek Mill's music video shoot at the Jubilee House is despicable.

He has called for the immediate dismissal of all government officials involved in the fiasco that has taken social media by storm.

The opposition NDC MP for North Tongu also said the lyrics of the rap music are explicit and give Ghana government a bad name.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh