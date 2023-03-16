American rapper Meek Mill took to his Instagram to try to sell off his mansion in Atlanta, USA, by himself after complaining that his agent was too slow to get a buyer

The celebrity confessed that he had never lived in the eight-bedroom property, even though he had it for a few years

The stunning property boasts several impressive features, such as a tennis court, pool, jacuzzi, twin garages, a movie theatre, a sauna, and more

Famous American rapper Meek Mill took matters into his own hands to sell his magnificent property in the Atlanta area in America after complaining that his agent was too slow in selling off the house.

Meek Mill tries to sell off his Atlanta mansion.

The celebrity revealed in an Instagram post that he had never moved into the plush home, although he has had it for a few years. He encouraged wealthy American football players who moved to the area to consider the mansion.

The famous American rapper, Meek Mill, posted the video with the caption:

Mansion for sale in ATL my realtor not getting this off fast enough & I think I can, lol. I never moved in it, had for a few years.“ Sandy Springs/Buckhead area! When somebody gets traded to the hawks or falcons, come grab this jawn! I’m not even gone tag who shot this crappy video lol

The video of the property posted by Meek Mill showed some features, such as a tennis court, pool, jacuzzi, twin garages, a movie theatre, sauna, and more.

Watch a video tour of Meek Mill's home below.

Meek Mill hints at the possibility of buying a house in Ghana

