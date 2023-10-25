John Dumelo has promised to help fix the leaking ceiling of a hostel room on the University of Ghana campus

This comes after an X user reached out to him with the poor state of his sister's friend's room which floods anytime it rains

Many people applauded John Dumelo and vowed to vote for him in the 2024 parliamentary elections

Actor and politician John Dumelo has vowed to fix the leaking ceiling of a hostel on the University of Ghana campus.

John Dumelo to help UG students with a broken ceiling. Image Credit: @johndumelo and @koby_larry

Source: Instagram

X user pleads with John Dumelo to come to their aid

This comes after an X user with the handle @koby_larry commented under John Dumelo's post with a video showing a flooded hostel room on the University of Ghana campus.

In the message, @koby_larry stated that his sister's mate sent him the video showing the poor situation in their room, where water was leaking through the ceiling into the room.

According to him, it happened at dawn on October 24, 2023, when it rained, and they had paid GH¢2,950 some three weeks ago to occupy that space.

Below is the young man's message to John Dumelo:

Uncle John.. my sister's mate, literally sent me a video of their room leaking at around 3/4 am this dawn, this isn't a private hostel oo.. one of the UGEL Hostels of the university. We paid a whooping 2,950 Ghc exactly three weeks ago!!!! THIS LEGON OOOO, the @UnivofGh

John Dumelo responds to the X-user's plea

Responding to the concerned young man, John Dumelo said:

Pls send me a dm. I will get it fixed

Below is the conversation between Koby and John Dumelo on X.

Ghanaians hail John Dumelo for promising to fix the leaked ceiling of a female hostel room

Many people in the comment section were unhappy about the situation as they called on the University of Ghana authorities to resolve the situation.

Others also applauded John Dumelo for promising to fix the faulty ceiling in their hostel room.

@_ReinyRicch said:

If ano vote for you next year, make I bend

@Queku_P said:

Chairman, you do all.

@AdjimanBolaji said:

Good man‍♂️️. Be blessed.

@blaq_ruffie said:

Oh, Ghana, why common roofing too, the school can’t fix eiiii.

@josemon29729716 said:

Yet what the sitting president is thinking of is changing its name. Who really discovered Africa?

John Dumelo donates items to Akosombo Dam spillage victims

YEN.com.gh reported that actor John Dumelo donated relief items to the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage on October 17, 2023.

Items including eggs, bread, water and many others were distributed to three farming communities in the area: Torgome, Klamadaboe, and Kesegakope.

Many Ghanaians hailed him and showered him with blessings for the kind gesture.

