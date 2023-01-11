Meek Mill caused massive controversy when he released a music video he shot at the Jubilee House, the seat of government

Ameyaw Debrah, a popular blogger and renowned journalist has weighed in on the matter and for him, he has issues with the content of the music

Ameyaw spoke to YEN.com.gh regarding the matter and noted that he does not see any relevance the music has to the setting of the video

US rapper, Meek Mill, touched down in Ghana in December and it has been drama after drama since he reached Accra.

The biggest controversy surrounding Meek's visit was the music video he shot at the Jubilee House, which is the seat of government and the residence of the president of the republic

On Sunday, January 8 2023, Meek Mill released a music video he shot at the Jubilee House and it sparked outrage among Ghanaians as they found the act disrespectful. Some folks described it as a desecration of the seat of government and criticised the government for letting such an incident happen.

YEN.com.gh spoke to popular blogger and renowned journalist, Ameyaw Debrah, who is the founder of ameyawdebrah.com and he weighed in on the issue.

According to Ameyaw, there was nothing wrong with Meek Mill shooting a video at the Jubilee House since it is a national monument and he got clearance to make the video. Ameyaw however noted that he had an issue with the content of Meek's music. He said:

For me, featuring the Flagstaff House in that video, there is of no relevance. Because the Jubilee House is an iconic place and when you are doing a song and you want to put it in, it must reflect the story.

Ameyaw felt the swear words in the video made it unsavoury.

