L Janam and Catherine Jidula Satekla, the children of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, melted many hearts with their educational video

They educated their followers on how to wash their hands properly and the video was in light of Global Handwashing Day

Many people thanked them for the video, while others talked about their thick American accent and eloquence

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy's kids, L Janam and Catherine Jidula Satekla, educated people on how to wash their hands correctly, and the video melted the hearts of many.

Stonebwoy's kids educate fans

In light of Global Handwashing Day, Stonebwoy's kids decided to use the special day to educate people on how to wash their hands properly.

Sharing a few words, Catherine Jiudla advised people to always wash their hands whenever they use the toilet, before eating and for little kids to wash their hands whenever they use the playground.

In the plush bathroom inside their father's mansion, they demonstrated how to wash their hands carefully to get rid of germs.

Video of Stonebwoy's kids.

Reactions to Stonebwoy's kids video

Many people thanked L Janam and Catherine Jidula for teaching them how to wash their hands properly.

Others also admired Catherine-Jidula's accent as they showered her with compliments in the comments on her Instagram page.

The heartwarming reactions from social media users are below:

rubylona_rms

"Davi is always taking my Efos speech 😂😂😂😂kudos my Bhim angels"

delasi_delasi_

"My Davi And Efo. I Love you guys so much ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥"

myhighestlyf said:

"Mo saaa nkodaaa wei mo😂😂😂😂😂mo y3 mpaninfo) paaaaa😂"

akosua_afli

"Thank you guys ❤️"

fear_women94

"Their pronunciations though 👏"

Stonebwoy's wife hypes him

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, stole the hearts of many people when a video of her hyping him up ahead of his presentation went viral.

The Jejereje hitmaker had a presentation at GIMPA on Monday, October 14, 2024, and he was seen preparing for it.

Many people admired Stonebwoy's bond with his wife, and they talked about her being the right supportive system for him on his educational journey.

