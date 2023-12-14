Vim Lady said UK-based gospel singer Sonnie Badu is immature and ignorant and needs coaching

She believes Sonnie Badu’s public crucifixion of Dr Kwaku Oteng was uncalled for and was not information for public consumption

She said sponsorships are not given on a silver platter as they are given based on data that shows how beneficial it will be for them to sponsor

Media personality and head of programs at the Despite Media Group, Afia Pokua, known affectionately as Vim Lady, has blasted Sonnie Badu for his comment about the CEO and founder of Angel Group of Companies, Dr Kwaku Oteng.

According to Vim Lady, Sonnie Badu is immature and ignorant and needs media coaching to halt him from repeating the same blunder.

She believes that instead of the media crucifixion, Sonnie Badu could have used the incident to try and mend the bridge rather than destroying it completely.

Vim Lady says Sonnie Badu is immature and ignorant Photo Credit: Afia Pokua & Sonnie Badu

Vim Lady offers Sonnie Badu sage advice

The media personality with over two decades of experience shared what she believes Sonnie Badu could have done.

Vim Lady said brands that give out sponsorship will not just give you the money without doing their very own background checks to see how an event will benefit their brand.

She also said his putting this issue to bear for the general public may hinder other sponsorship opportunities from Dr. Kwaku Oteng and other brands.

“Ask some of us, myself, Abeiku Santana, and Von Bakustein who have been in the media for over 20 years. Sponsorships are not given on silver platter. You PITCH your idea to the big brands based on data that shows what value they will get (brand exposure, awareness, sales). Companies like MTN, Vodafone, or even Adonko will not hand you money just like that. Are they Father Christmas companies?”

“This is an issue you don't even speak about publicly. You build on the relationship for future sponsorship opportunities. This matter that you have put on blast, letting the 'cat out of the bag,' which company will feel comfortable associating with you and sponsoring you in the future?”

View her comments below:

