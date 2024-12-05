Fameye, in a video, fumed as his DJ made a blunder while he was performing on stage at a music event

The singer scolded his DJ for playing a song other than the one he demanded to be played at the event

The video of Fameye scolding his DJ triggered many reactions from some Ghanaians on social media

Ghanaian singer Peter Famiyeh Bozah, popularly known as Fameye, courted attention after a video of him losing it with his disc jockey (DJ) surfaced on social media.

Fameye scolds DJ for playing wrong song

Fameye was among some mainstream Ghanaian artistes, including the twin musical duo DopeNation, at a recent event in Accra.

The singer, whose Very Soon audio version surpassed a million streams in a month on YouTube, took to the stage at the event to deliver an electrifying performance for the massive crowd, who cheered and sang with him word for word.

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Fameye was left fuming after his official disc jockey (DJ) made a big mistake while playing his songs while performing on stage.

The Nothing I Get hitmaker, unimpressed and outraged by the DJ's actions, expressed his dissatisfaction and scolded him for playing a song other than the one he demanded to be played at the event.

The singer also questioned why the DJ made a mistake and called him out for failing to listen to his advice as the crowd stood in silence and watched the incident unfold before them.

Singer Fameye later commanded him to play the actual song he requested before continuing his music performance for the fans at the event.

Below is the video of Fameye scolding his DJ at the music event:

Fameye and his DJ stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Kweku Cedi commented:

"Sometimes, the DJs dey worry too much."

Akesesemdj BKC said:

"Dj Stunt 😁."

Quame94 commented:

"Fami ko bebiaa meko."

Big_Vibes said:

"Real Love🥰."

Ken Ba kwabena Mafia commented:

"The guy is serious with his craft. These guys should stop the jokes and respect his seriousness. Music is spiritual, hmm."

Fameye eyes TGMA top category nomination

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Fameye said he expected to have his name included in the Artiste of the Year category in the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMAs).

The singer recounted how he advocated for his omission from the top award category in past editions of the award scheme.

Fameye added that he worked during the year under review and deserved to be nominated for the award.

