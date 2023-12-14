Sonnie Badu was unhappy with the type of questions MzGee asked him concerning his recently held Rhythms of Africa concert

The United Showbiz host asked the gospel singer about issues concerning sponsorship and his claims of selling his Rolex watch to fund the concert

The questions did not settle well with Sonnie Badu, and this led to a heated back-and-forth between the two

UK-based Ghanaian gospel singer Sonnie Badu clashed with United Showbiz host MzGee during an interview on Okay FM while they were discussing his just-ended Rhythms of Africa concert.

MzGee (left) and Sonnie Badu in photos. Image Credit: @sonniebaduuk and @iammzgee

Source: Instagram

MzGee and Sonnie Badu clash on Okay FM

During the interview on Okay FM, MzGee quizzed Sonnie Badu about whether he had financial mishaps or incurred any loss regarding his recently held Rhythms of Africa concert.

The question was a follow up of what was earlier discussed about him having to sell his Rolex watch to fund the concert due to lack of sponsorship, a revelation he made in an Onua TV interview.

The question did not sit well with the gospel artiste, and he questioned the United Showbiz host on why she would ask him such a question.

To answer the question, the Covenant Keeping God crooner went ahead to mention how he invested in the concert, as well as the revenue he was probably going to accumulate.

MzGee in her defence told Sonnie Badu that according to reports, he claimed he had sold 6,000 tickets, thus he should have generated enough money to fund the concert.

"We (My team and I) have not even sat down to check the tickets we sold or whatever. I do not even have that time. I am talking about what we invested into the concert, including travelling, plane tickets and others. I don’t even want to go there," he said.

Below is the video of MzGee and Sonnie Badu clashing on Okay FM.

Sonnie Badu begs Nogokpo chiefs on behalf of Agyin-Asare

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that Sonnie Badu pleaded on behalf of the founder of Perez Chapel, Charles Agyin-Asare, after the chiefs of Nogokpo summoned him over unacceptable statements.

After Agyin-Asare claimed that Nogokpo was the headquarters of demonic activities, Sonnie Badu claimed the best way to resolve the issue was to make peace with them.

He added that he had always known that the gods of the Volta Region were not to be played with, adding that he had a solution to the disturbing issue.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh