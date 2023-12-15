Black Sherif, Samini, and other popular Ghanaian artistes have shown their support to rapper Smallgod

The rapper has launched an initiative using the hashtag #PlayGhana at a press briefing in Accra

The campaign is in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture

Black Sherif, Samini, and other popular Ghanaian artistes have joined their fellow rapper Smallgod to launch a campaign dubbed #PlayGhana. The purpose of the campaign is to boost awareness of Ghanaian music, especially during this festive season.

The stakeholders aim to boost the consumption of Ghana's music by the diaspora who will visit Ghana for various events in December dubbed Detty December.

Speaking at the campaign launch, the Director of the Creative Arts Agency, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, stated that almost every sector of the economy blossoms during Christmas but music seems to be left behind. She expressed optimism that the campaign would greatly boost the awareness of Ghanaian music.

Black Sherif speaks at the launch

Black Sherif, a popular Ghanaian rapper, was at the event to support the initiative. He stated that the initiative was a step in the right direction for Ghanaian music and culture and urged everyone to support it.

Samini Dagaati, a popular dancehall artiste, also commended the organisers of the campaign. In his speech, he observed that foreign music has taken over the Apple Music Top 100 Ghana Chart because listeners have been "indoctrinated" to listen to such songs.

The My Own hitmaker said this initiative must be strategic and deliberate to push Ghana music.

Netizens react to the launch of #PlayGhana campaign

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments made by netizens regarding this initiative. See some below.

nofoodforlazy_people said:

Unless Sarkodie shun dey make borla songs

opankagh said:

Ghana music to the world GHGHGH

gi.no4661 said:

Blacko the most high

kwakuscare raised a concern:

Imagine Nigerians only listened to made in Nigeria songs. How would Black Sherif top their list? The narrative is a great one. But charley it's still dicey small

