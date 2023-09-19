Gifted dancehall artiste Samini shared his sentiments about people comparing him to some artistes in the industry

Samini pointed out that he entered that music business before the current crop of artistes

He also disclosed that he trained Stonebwoy, who is currently one of the biggest artistes in Ghana

Ghanaian reggae musician Emmanuel Andrews Samini, known professionally as Samini, has addressed the constant comparison between himself, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Sarkodie.

According to the singer, the only one who came close to his era was Shatta Wale when he was known as Bandana.

A photo collage of Stonebwoy, Samini and Sarkodie Image credit: @sarkodie @samini_dagaati @stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

Samini further described that Sarkodie and Stonebwoy are not his mates and should not be assessed with him.

Samini shared his sentiments in an interview with Berla Mundi about the Four S (Samini, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy) in the music industry. He said:

"I'm actually not any of these guys' mates because I am from the 2001 era.

"I feel blessed to be around and still be active and relevant in this space. But I think it's unfair pressure on these kids when you want to bring them to my level."

Samini further revealed that the only person among them who had dropped a hit during his hiatus was once his student.

"Among the four S, the only person who has dropped something is from my school. Stonebwoy is my family."

Watch the interview below:

Peeps react to Samini's bold review about Stonebwoy and Sarkodie

Many agreed that Samini has managed to stay relevant for years.

Wiyor Sharif Wiibonla commented:

King of upper west high great.

Abdul-Aziz Mohammed commented:

My all-time best artiste.

Nana Kwame Osei Asare commented:

I see the reason why I love Samini, Kinaata and Stonebwoy music. Same school.

Ope Kukutu Mambrosikaya commented:

Factos.

Samini shares graduation photos after bagging a degree from GIMPA

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported reactions to Samini's graduation photos online.

The dancehall legend shared news of his latest educational achievement with his fans. Samini revealed that he has completed a project management degree from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration.

Many people congratulated the musician and complimented how he looked in his graduation robe.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh