Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif, in an interview with Nana, Ama McBrown, expressed his deep appreciation for his childhood friend and vital team member, Farouk. The musician shared a moment of nostalgia as he recounted the beginnings of their friendship.

Black Sherif opened up about the roots of his bond with Farouk, whom he often mentions in songs and interviews. According to the artiste, their friendship dates back to their Makaranta school days when he was just seven years old. According to him, since that early age, they have stood by each other through thick and thin, creating a friendship that has stood the test of time.

During the interview, the host, Nana Ama McBrown, asked to see Farouk as she has been hearing his name often from Blacko. She invited the young man, who seemed very shy, onto the stage. The beautiful moment, which was captured on camera, went viral on social media.

Black Sherif and Farouk warm hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ANWAR Sadat said:

Blacko Naa e like Makaranta ooo cos most of ein interviews makatanta dey inside in life

WUMPINI ABDUL - RASHEED reacted:

In our zongo communities , we don’t have friends we have brothers

Mirakilouz Beatz reacted:

Despite hitting 1K on Audiomack and getting two airplays, some folks tend to believe they're on top of the world, forgetting their old friends.

Black Sherif reveals producer behind his music

In another story, Black Sherif, in an interview with Nana Ama McBrown on her Onua Showtime show, revealed the producer behind most of his songs.

The young musician shared that the man's name was Joker and mentioned that he was the one behind most of his popular songs.

He explained that the laughing sound heard in most of his songs was Joker's beat tag, which most producers use as an identity.

