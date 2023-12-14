Black Sherif was preparing to move his Zaama Disco concert to bigger grounds for an expanded audience

But the concert's organisers have announced that they'll be reverting to the previous venue

Netizens are still unperturbed as they can't wait to experience Black Sherif after an incredible run this year

Ghanaian rapper and singer Black Sherif is preparing to serve his fans with his annual Zaama Disco concert.

The flagship experience, curated for his fans, was launched last year during the Detty December festivities at the plush La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.

The first edition served as a worthwhile experience for the artiste's fans who are looking to go for another run.

Black Sherif returns to La Pam Royal Beach Hotel for his upcoming Zaama Disco concert. Photo source: Twitter/BlackoTribe

Source: Twitter

Black Sherif moves Zaama Disco back to La Palm Royal Beach Hotel

This year, the rapper ambitiously announced the vast and bare Africa Lake event grounds as the venue for Zaama Disco.

A few weeks ago, the 21-year-old BET award winner inspected the Africa Lake venue with his team of technicians.

YEN.com.gh exclusively spoke with a member of the team who confirmed that all was good to go.

Yesterday, December 13, 2023, the organisers of the show announced that it'll be reverting to the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel venue.

Despite the change in venue, scores of fans were unperturbed about the inconvenience.

Black Sherif fans share their anticipation for his Zaama Disco concert

YEN.com.gh gathered a few reactions from Black Sherif's fans as they shared their anticipation for the concert.

@AsareRoland6 said:

even if na hell sef we go come

@YawVelaryon suggested:

Yo some constructive criticism here.. The color scheme on this poster makes it a bit diificult to read. Same with the Zaama Disco billboards around town. Its difficult to see all the information from afar. My two cents

@itscszn exclaimed:

no yawa. we go jam normal

@AsieduMends wrote:

We still go jam regardless

@AbenaAmissah21 exclaimed:

we will be there…..

Black Sherif adjudged the most streamed artiste on Boomplay

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Sherif has emerged as the most streamed GH artiste on Boomplay.

Not long ago, his debut LP, The Villain I Never Was surpassed 300 million hits on the widely used platform.

Source: YEN.com.gh